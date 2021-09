Baking a cake may seem easy enough, but you’ll need the right tools to make truly mouthwatering confections. Cheesecake, for instance, can be tricky to get just right, as its graham cracker crust can fall apart when you take it out of the pan. To remedy this, you’ll need a springform pan. A springform pan is made up of two parts. One is the sides of the pan, the other is the base. The two can be separated via an interlocking buckle. This way, you can remove dishes from the pan easily, without having to flip them. It’s a great tool...