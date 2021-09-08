CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RC Netters Sweep Blues

 5 days ago

In its home opener, the Rockbridge County High School volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 win over local rival Parry McCluer on Monday of last week in Lexington, completing a sweep of the season series.The Wildcats, who had captured a 3-0 win over the Fighting Blues six days earlier in ...

