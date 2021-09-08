RC Netters Sweep Blues

MAIZE — McPherson Middle School’s girls tennis team was clipped 12-11 by Maize South in a season-opening dual on Tuesday. “We started off the season against a deep Maize South team. Our top girls dominated their matches and went undefeated on the night,” MMS coach Paul Reichenberger said. “Their hard work over the summer was evident tonight throughout all their matches. For many of the other girls, it was their first time playing a competitive tennis match. There is a lot to improve on, but overall, I was very happy with how we played tonight. It was great seeing every single girl giving it their all and having fun out there on the court.