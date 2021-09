VMI was the surprise of the spring season. The Keydets secured their first winning season in 20 years and their first Southern Conference title since 1977. Even when stud quarterback Reese Udinski went down to injury, the Keydets didn’t miss a beat as Seth Morgan pick right up with the offense and kept rolling. The Achilles heel for VMI has always been the defense, but led by a couple of stud linebackers, the Keydets played solid defense and made the playoffs for the first time ever.