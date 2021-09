SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — The effort to stop the Caldor Fire from moving into South Lake Tahoe has transformed the city from one of tourism to one that is strictly accommodating first-responders. Harrah’s, Mont Bleu, and Lake Tahoe Resort have all asked evacuees and guests to move to other locations so that rooms can be used for law enforcement and firefighters. And firefighters also set up a new base camp at the Heavenly Ski Resort. In the Heavenly parking lot, crews on forklifts could be seen unloading boxes of sleeping bags and coffee makers. And a trailer full of food sat...