Alexandria Police Department Investigates Serious Crash in Old Town

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 4 days ago

Alexandria Police Department Investigate Serious Crash in Old Town

For Immediate Release: September 8, 2021

Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a car crash with serious injuries, that occurred the evening of Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Officers responded to crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Cameron Street around 6:15 p.m. The pedestrian, a 72-year-old Alexandria resident, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The 34-year old male driver was not injured. He remained at the scene until authorities arrived.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer Harrell at 703.859.3052 or call the police non-emergency line at 703. 746.4444.

For media inquiries only, contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, at Marcel.Bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/124080

