Lawmaker Alleged To Have Violated Bond Again

A state lawmaker facing criminal charges in Livingston County could now be facing jail time after prosecutors allege he violated his bond for the third time. Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster has been in the headlines steadily since his April 6th arrest in Handy Township after he crashed his vehicle and then resisted responding officers. The 26-year-old was subsequently charged with drunken driving, resisting police, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.