Author talk and book signing set for October

SPINDALE (Sept. 7, 2021) — Michael Almond, a retired economic development attorney, will talk about his new book in October at Isothermal Community College. Almond, who has played a vital role as the lead consultant in the college’s international internship program with Trelleborg, will host the session on his new book, The Tannery , on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at noon in the lobby of the Foundation Performing Arts and Conference Center.