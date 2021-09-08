Nancy L. Campbell

In loving memory of our beloved William “Kash” Meals. It has been a long 8 years and still my fate is without you. Kash, you did not die in vain. Your soul is forever in my presence. Your kindness, your sparkle in you eyes, your loving nature, your blessed smile. You’re my one and all. The fire you ignited in me will never be extinguished. And I am forever grateful for God letting me have you, even if it was just for a little while. Stay Gold.