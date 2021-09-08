CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Nancy L. Campbell

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

Sadly missed by Dad, Kids, Grandkids, and Great-Grandkids.

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Special Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Sumter, SCItem

NANCY L. GRIFFIN

Graveside service for Nancy L. Griffin was held at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1400 Mulberry Church Road, Sumter. A public viewing was held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. She was born on Dec. 17, 1938, in Brodgen, to the late Clarice Wilson...
Butler Eagle

Jarrod Bowers

In loving memory of Jarrod Bowers. Happy Heavenly 23rd Birthday. And there you will remain.
ObituariesButler Eagle

Gabrielle Anthony

In loving memory of Gabrielle Anthony who passed away 7 years ago, September 7, 2014. It has been 7 years since we have seen your beautiful smile and heard your laughter. The memories don’t fade, It is like yesterday when I gave you a hug at Grandma and Pappap’s farm, for what was to be the last time I would see you.
ObituariesButler Eagle

Peter “P.J.” McClaine

In loving memory of our beloved son and brother, Peter “P.J.” McClaine who passed away 42 years ago today. Will feed it our whole lives through.
Food & DrinksButler Eagle

William “Kash” Meals

In loving memory of our beloved William “Kash” Meals. It has been a long 8 years and still my fate is without you. Kash, you did not die in vain. Your soul is forever in my presence. Your kindness, your sparkle in you eyes, your loving nature, your blessed smile. You’re my one and all. The fire you ignited in me will never be extinguished. And I am forever grateful for God letting me have you, even if it was just for a little while. Stay Gold.
Hamburg, IAhamburgreporter.com

At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

As Hamburg’s annual Popcorn Day approaches, an article about books related to popcorn seems appropriate. First, here are a few interesting facts about popcorn to consider. Popcorn is the official snack of Illinois. According to Lexi Jacobs, author of “The History of Popcorn,” Americans eat around 17 billion quarts of popcorn each year. The top producer of popcorn is Nebraska with an estimated 250 million pounds grown each year. More popcorn is grown in Holt County, in north central Nebraska, than any county in the country. With a local connection, ConAgra Foods, Inc. produces more than 1 billion bags of popcorn, making Golden Valley the largest manufacturer of microwave popcorn in the world.
Books & Literatureliving-las-vegas.com

Book Review: ‘Destined to Die Young’

The premise of Destined to Die Young is as its title explains. Elvis Presley’s family medical history made his early demise almost a certainty. No, says author Sally A. Hoedel, a lifelong Elvis fan, historian and journalist, Elvis Presley did not die a drug addict; he died a very sick man.
CelebritiesKATU.com

Comedian Joe "Mr. D" Dombrowski

He took the world by storm in 2017 with a viral April Fools’ Day spelling test prank that landed him multiple appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Since then Joe Dombrowski (aka Mr. D) has been traveling the world with his stand-up comedy tour titled “Indoor Recess” which highlights his crazy life as an elementary school teacher. When he’s not getting creative on screens and stages, Joe spends his time in Seattle, Washington producing his podcast “Social Studies” where he humorously studies being social by being social with guests of all walks of life.
Petsopelikaobserver.com

Otis Campbell

Currently, as I write this, a dog is sleeping on my feet. His name is Otis Campbell. He is black and white, 90 pounds, a Capricorn and likes long walks on the beach. Ever since my wife’s mother passed away last week, Otis has refused to leave my side. Yes,...
Hamburg, IAhamburgreporter.com

At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Whether you are a night reader or a morning reader, prefer eBooks to turning pages in hardcover books, or enjoy audiobooks, the Hamburg Public Library has reading opportunities for you. Hardcover. Our book selection has increased for those of you who enjoy actually holding a book, turning the pages, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy