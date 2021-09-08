Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road Artmobile at the Museum!
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is bringing traveling art exhibitions and educational offerings to audiences across the state with VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st century! This state-of-the-art mobile museum and education studio will be at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and open to school groups, drop-in visitors, and Bristol Rhythm festivalgoers from September 8 to September 12, 2021.believeinbristol.org
