Boats With Wings: Hydrofoil Research Wins Top Prize
Sometimes while problem-solving, engineers may have to “wing it” — and for one recent Cedarville University graduate, “winging it” resulted in a great victory. Jason Paulus, a 2021 mechanical engineering graduate from Colorado Springs, Colorado, received first prize and a $2,500 award for his paper, “A Multi-Input Control Model for a Hydrofoil Boat with Differential Front & Rear Strut Steering and Actuated-Wing-Induced Roll” in the 2021 Mandles Prize for Hydrofoil Excellence, sponsored by the International Hydrofoil Society (IHS).www.cedarville.edu
