CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedarville, OH

Boats With Wings: Hydrofoil Research Wins Top Prize

cedarville.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes while problem-solving, engineers may have to “wing it” — and for one recent Cedarville University graduate, “winging it” resulted in a great victory. Jason Paulus, a 2021 mechanical engineering graduate from Colorado Springs, Colorado, received first prize and a $2,500 award for his paper, “A Multi-Input Control Model for a Hydrofoil Boat with Differential Front & Rear Strut Steering and Actuated-Wing-Induced Roll” in the 2021 Mandles Prize for Hydrofoil Excellence, sponsored by the International Hydrofoil Society (IHS).

www.cedarville.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
Cedarville, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Textbooks#Cedarville University#Ihs#Solar Splash#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy