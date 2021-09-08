CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups Sue EPA for Stronger Clean Air Protections

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Sept. 8, 2021) — NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council), together with Sierra Club and the Environmental Integrity Project, sued the Environmental Protection Agency today to force it to fulfill its Clean Air Act obligations and require states to close polluter loopholes in state plans under the Act. Decades-old gaps in the law allow industry to evade responsibility for preventable harms that disproportionately affect communities of color and low income communities, and the agency has failed to act to close these loopholes.

