Groups Sue EPA for Stronger Clean Air Protections

Blacks and other people of color are far more likely than white U.S. residents to live in neighborhoods where harmful small-particle pollution is being emitted from bus depots, petrochemical plants, refineries, garbage dumps, incinerators, and nearby highways—so says a study on the disproportionate amount of small-particle pollution affecting communities of color, published earlier this year in Science Advances. Many refer to this disproportionate impact as environmental racism. Chester’s Zulene Mayfield is one of the nation’s leading environmental justice activists. For more than 30 years, Zulene has championed the majority-black city of Chester, Pennsylvania, letting people know that it is a ground-zero location for environmental racism.