The Shift Music & Visionaries Summit 9/17-9/19: Plant One Million Trees

gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shift Network (TSN), a global leader in transformational learning and events, presents an epic three-day free online festival, The Shift Music Festival and Visionaries Summit, September 17-19. World-renowned musicians and visionaries will unite for one purpose: to kick off the Shift Network’s goal of planting 1 MILLION TREES. Offering heart-opening inspiration, deep transformative practices, powerful healing work, ecstatic music celebrations, and inspiring roadmaps for change, The Shift Music Festival and Visionaries Summit welcomes Xavier Rudd, Dr. Jane Goodall, Krishna Das, Bill McKibben, Fink, Deva Premal & Miten, Beautiful Chorus, Deepak Chopra, John Butler, Michael B. Beckwith, Marianne Williamson, and many others — with 100% of the donations raised at the event benefiting Tree Sisters, a social change organization whose mission is to reforest the Earth. Registration is free at ShiftMusicFestival.com.

www.gratefulweb.com

