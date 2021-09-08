The Shift Music & Visionaries Summit 9/17-9/19: Plant One Million Trees

SOJA, the internationally acclaimed, two-time GRAMMY-nominated eight-piece from Washington D.C., have released their new single “Reason To Live” ft. Dirty Heads and Nanpa Básico – PRESS HERE to listen. The track bears a certain spellbinding quality that SOJA frontman Jacob Hemphill partly credits to Dirty Heads’ mind-bending creativity. “Those guys are like mad scientists; they’ve got music that sounds like hip-hop and reggae and pop all at once, and at the root of it are these lyrics that hit you so hard,” he says. With its shimmering groove and shapeshifting textures, “Reason To Live” features a Spanish-sung verse from Colombian hip-hop icon Nanpa Básico, adding even more urgency to the song’s message of open-hearted perseverance. “You might be going through life with all these plans and thoughts of how it’s all going to work out, and then something happens and you realize that what you were so focused on was actually hurting you,” says Hemphill. “The truth is that the future isn’t in your hands, and your reason to live might come from a place that you weren’t expecting at all.”