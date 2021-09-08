Facing A Lead Contamination Crisis, Michigan Governor Whitmer Proposes Aid But Not Safe Drinking Water to Benton Harbor Residents

Benton Harbor, MI – Facing a lead-contaminated drinking water crisis, today Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed to seek “every federal, state and local resource available” to raise $20 million to replace Benton Harbor’s lead water pipes, repair the city’s water infrastructure, and provide drinking water filters for families. For at least three years, Benton Harbor’s drinking water has significantly exceeded state and federal standards for lead. Residents of the majority black community continue to call for emergency bottled water or another source of safe drinking water, which have not yet been made available, until the lead water pipes are removed.