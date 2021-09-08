CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Facing A Lead Contamination Crisis, Michigan Governor Whitmer Proposes Aid But Not Safe Drinking Water to Benton Harbor Residents

nrdc.org
 5 days ago

Benton Harbor, MI – Facing a lead-contaminated drinking water crisis, today Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed to seek “every federal, state and local resource available” to raise $20 million to replace Benton Harbor’s lead water pipes, repair the city’s water infrastructure, and provide drinking water filters for families. For at least three years, Benton Harbor’s drinking water has significantly exceeded state and federal standards for lead. Residents of the majority black community continue to call for emergency bottled water or another source of safe drinking water, which have not yet been made available, until the lead water pipes are removed.

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Filters#Water Right#Drinking Water#Nrdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy