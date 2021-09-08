CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Proposes Clean Truck Rule to Reduce Air Pollution, Improve Public Health

 5 days ago

ALBANY, NY -- New York State announced the process to adopt the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) rule began today. The rule--which requires truck makers to produce an increasing number of clean, zero-emission trucks--will cut dangerous, polluting fossil fuel emissions throughout the state. Advocates recently submitted a letter to Governor Hochul asking her to support the rule because diesel trucks and buses produce air pollution that disproportionately impacts communities of color. The collective impacts of this pollution include increases in health symptoms, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and premature deaths. New York State will hold a public hearing on the proposed ACT rule on November 9 and the public comment period will be open until November 17.

