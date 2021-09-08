CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile, Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
 5 days ago

Hillsdale Drainage and Roadway Improvements

Engineering

Bid #: 2019-3005-16

Date Due: Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

Time of bid opening: 2:30pm

Concrete Lined Drainage Ditch Replacement

It is the responsibility of the BIDDER to check for, download and to include with their BID RESPONSE any and all ADDENDUMS that are issued for a specific BID issued by the City of Mobile. Failure to download and include ADDENDUM(s) in your BID RESPONSE may cause your bid to be rejected. This is a sealed bid. Any responses faxed or e-mailed will be rejected. This is a sealed bid. All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the bid number on the outside of the envelope with the bid opening date. Any response that arrives improperly marked or with no bid number and opening date on the outside of the delivery or express package and opened in error will be rejected and not considered. It is the responsibility of the bidder to insure that their bid response is delivered to and received in the at the location or address specifically directed in the specification by the date and time prescribed.

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama

