Carl Pelini reinstated as Cardinal Mooney football coach and athletic director
YOUNGSTOWN — Cardinal Mooney has reinstated its football coach and athletic director after he was placed on administrative leave following a domestic dispute last weekend. Cardinal Mooney high school released a statement today that Carl Pelini, who took over the football program last summer just days before the start of fall practices, was reinstated as both the school’s athletic director and head football coach effective immediately.www.vindy.com
