Bloomberg 106.1FM/92.9HD2 adds Sound On with Joe Mathieu to lineup
Beginning today, Bloomberg Radio will add Sound On to its Boston lineup. Anchored by Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu, the one-hour news program delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. The program currently airs in Washington D.C., New York City, San Francisco, and nationally on Sirius/XM 119.radiofacts.com
