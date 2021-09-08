MediaCo’s HOT 97 & WBLS Names Kristin Roderick Vice President of Sales

ATLANTA, GA (September 7, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of John Dillon as Executive Vice President of Operations. In this role, Dillon will be responsible for continuing to develop high-performance delivery teams that maintain Fortna as the industry leader for optimized omnichannel and eCommerce fulfillment. Leading the Operations, Planning and Delivery teams, Dillon will manage all aspects of excellence in delivery across initiatives that include innovative solutioning with robotics, intelligent software, and advanced technologies.