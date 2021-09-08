MediaCo’s HOT 97 & WBLS Names Kristin Roderick Vice President of Sales
MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA), owner of HOT 97, WBLS, and Fairway Outdoor, announced today that Kristin Roderick has been named Vice President of Sales, effective August 9, 2021. Roderick, a long-time industry veteran, was most recently the Vice President of Partnership Sales for Townsquare Media where she utilized data-driven, integrated marketing programs to accelerate incremental revenue growth for their flagship 14 station New Jersey cluster. She will lead the sales team for the two iconic brands.radiofacts.com
