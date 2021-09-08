CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MediaCo’s HOT 97 & WBLS Names Kristin Roderick Vice President of Sales

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 5 days ago

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA), owner of HOT 97, WBLS, and Fairway Outdoor, announced today that Kristin Roderick has been named Vice President of Sales, effective August 9, 2021. Roderick, a long-time industry veteran, was most recently the Vice President of Partnership Sales for Townsquare Media where she utilized data-driven, integrated marketing programs to accelerate incremental revenue growth for their flagship 14 station New Jersey cluster. She will lead the sales team for the two iconic brands.

radiofacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbls#Mediaco Holding Inc#Mdia#Wbls#Fairway Outdoor#Townsquare Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Franklin-based MTLC Building Group names Mark Pirtle vice president

MTLC Building Group, a Franklin-based commercial general contractor serving the Southeast, announced the promotion of Mark Pirtle to vice president of operations. In this new role, Pirtle will assist MTLC principals to ensure the most efficient operations during continued growth, while maintaining the company’s customer-first philosophy. He will also continue to manage specialized projects, utilizing his extensive experience in both ground-up construction and interior build-outs.
Businessmartechseries.com

TuneCore Names Nicholas Krus as Vice President, Marketing

TuneCore’s Marketing Team also led by Melanie Seddon, Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Erica Quinn, Senior Director of Client Marketing. Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global music company Believe, has named Nicholas Krus to the position of Vice President, Marketing. He will report to Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore. As head of marketing, Krus will manage all marketing efforts on behalf of the independent digital music powerhouse.
Businessmining.com

SNC-Lavalin names global vice president, minerals & metallurgical processing

Global project management company SNC-Lavalin announced it has appointed Tony Lipiec as Global Vice President of Minerals & Metallurgical Processing. Lipiec will lead engineering process teams on large- and small-scale mining and metallurgy process projects, covering multiple technical areas including mineral processing and hydrometallurgy for commodities in the base and precious metals industries.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Fortna Names John Dillon as Executive Vice President of Operations

ATLANTA, GA (September 7, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of John Dillon as Executive Vice President of Operations. In this role, Dillon will be responsible for continuing to develop high-performance delivery teams that maintain Fortna as the industry leader for optimized omnichannel and eCommerce fulfillment. Leading the Operations, Planning and Delivery teams, Dillon will manage all aspects of excellence in delivery across initiatives that include innovative solutioning with robotics, intelligent software, and advanced technologies.
Businessmartechseries.com

Granite Announces Vice President of Transformation

Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout North America, announced that Sana Sheikh has been promoted to Vice President of Transformation, Deputy General Counsel and Vice President of Strategic Affairs. In her new role, Ms. Sheikh will spearhead cross-functional initiatives to strengthen and scale Granite’s next-generation voice, broadband and data solutions, while continuing to supervise regulatory matters, government relations, carrier partnerships and vendor relationships.
Businessmartechseries.com

Direct Marketing Sales Executive Dave Ciocchi Joins IWCO Direct as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Solutions

Ciocchi brings decades of sales leadership in the direct marketing industry and a deep understanding of customer needs. IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing solutions, announced Dave Ciocchi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Solutions. Ciocchi is an accomplished sales leader with substantial experience in the direct marketing industry and a deep understanding of today’s customer needs. He will guide and support the IWCO Direct sales and account teams to bring together innovative solutions that deliver exceptional results for marketers.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Alliance Architecture names Gloria Boyd as new vice president

Alliance Architects named Gloria Boyd as the firm’s new vice president, overseeing the firm’s business development, project management and delivery. The Richardson-based company has a sizable presence in North Texas, and is one of the largest architecture firms in the area. The firm deals in a wide range of project types, including office and industrial.
BusinessInside Indiana Business

MJ Insurance Hires Vice President

MJ Insurance has hired Julie Bingham as vice president of total rewards consulting. She most recently held the role of director of human resources & total rewards at ADT. Bingham holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and MBA from Portland State University - School of Business.
Businessmartechseries.com

FICX Names Christopher Hohman Vice President, Product, for Emerging CX Automation Platform

Seasoned product management professional brings a diverse background in customer experience and digital transformation. FICX, innovators in CX Automation, announced that Christopher Hohman will join as Vice President of Product. In his new role, Hohman will be responsible for overseeing the development of new customer experience automation capabilities and services.
Businessradiofacts.com

RCA RECORDS NAMES CAROLYN WILLIAMS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

RCA Records today announced the appointment of Carolyn Williams to the newly created role of Executive Vice President. Williams will work with RCA’s executive team to oversee the company’s artist and label brand management and marketing operations. RCA’s marketing, brand partnerships and touring and events departments now will report to...
Lewisburg, WVlootpress.com

WVSOM names Linda Arnold interim vice president of integrated marketing

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., president of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), has named Linda Arnold the interim vice president of integrated marketing and chief communications officer for the medical school. “I’m very pleased Linda Arnold has joined our team,” Nemitz said. “Her background...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Quantori Strengthens Global Leadership Team, Names Senior Business Leader Solman Rahman as Executive Vice President, Europe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Quantori, a leading global provider of end-to-end software engineering, scientific informatics, data sciences and digital transformation services for life science and healthcare companies, today announced the appointment of Solman Rahman to Executive Vice President, Europe to support Quantori’s aggressive growth strategy and strengthen its market position as a premier global services provider.
Kearney, MOmycouriertribune.com

Bank adds assistant vice president

Clay County Savings Bank is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Brandon Schmiedeke as assistant vice president and Kearney branch manager. He began his duties Sept. 7 and will office at the bank’s 303 S. Jefferson St. location in Kearney, according to a bank press release. Schmiedeke...
Businessdbusiness.com

Bloomfield’s MBE Group Promotes Steffanie Savine to Executive Vice President

Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner (MBE) Group, a full-service marketing communications agency focused on automotive, mobility, trucking, technology, and consumer goods industries based in Bloomfield Township has promoted Steffanie Savine to the role of executive vice president. Savine has been with the company since 2013. In her new role, she will be...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Vermilion Energy names new president

Canadian producer Vermilion Energy, active in North America, Europe and Australia, said September 8 Dion Hatcher would take over as president effective January 1, 2022. Hatcher will replace Curtis Hicks, who will step down at the end of this year but continue as an advisor to Vermilion until April 1, 2022. Lorenzo Donadeo will continue as executive chairman.
Sonoma County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Amy’s Kitchen in Sonoma County hires marketing vice president

Ritu Mathur is joining Amy’s Kitchen as vice president of marketing, the natural foods producer announced Tuesday. Ritu most recently was a consultant to Peloton on its global brand strategy, according to Amy’s. Other positions she has held include as senior director of marketing at Clif Bar for the Luna brand and at Nestle, where she worked on the Outshine and Drumstick brands.
Businesssgbonline.com

Vuori Appoints COO And VP Of International

Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announced the hire of e-commerce veteran Peter LaBore as its first COO and global executive Andy Lawrence as its first vice president of international. LaBore, who started August 23, and Lawrence, whose position is effective immediately, will report directly to Vuori Founder and CEO Joe Kudla.
CollegesDurant Daily Democrat

Shelly Key named Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management

Since January of this year, Shelly Key has served as Executive Director of Admissions and Enrollment at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. That role will be expanded with the announcement of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy