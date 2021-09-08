Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Debuts StoryWalk®

When: Friday, September 10, 2021, 9:30 a.m.

What: Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve StoryWalk® Media Tour

Where: Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center

2446 N. Oso Bay Parkway, 78414

Who: Sara Jose, Preserve Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center is excited to announce their newest project – a StoryWalk® Trail. StoryWalks are a way to bring books outdoors, allowing families to read one page at a time as they walk along a designated path. The Preserve has renovated its sensory trail to become a StoryWalk® with a new book being installed each quarter.

This project was completed through a grant from the National Recreation and Park Association. Volunteers from TeamCITGO helped update planter beds along the trail to provide native wildflowers for pollinators as the first phase of the trail renovation in June. Throughout July and August, eighteen signs for book pages were installed, along with new paint and other improvements.

The Preserve is looking forward to giving families a new way to explore the outdoors, fall in love with children’s books, and spend time learning together. The first book, On Meadowview Street by Henry Cole, will be on the trail through December 1. New books will be set out on March 1, June 1, September 1, and December 1 each year.

The Oso Preserve team is also working with a community volunteer to install a free lending library near the trail for families to drop off or pick up book donations.

For more information, call (361) 826-3335 or visit www.osopreserve.com. Follow us on Facebook: OsoBayWetlandsPreserveandLearningCenter

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!