CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Debuts StoryWalk®

Posted by 
Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0bqNXXsf00

When: Friday, September 10, 2021, 9:30 a.m.

What: Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve StoryWalk® Media Tour

Where: Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center

2446 N. Oso Bay Parkway, 78414

Who: Sara Jose, Preserve Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center is excited to announce their newest project – a StoryWalk® Trail. StoryWalks are a way to bring books outdoors, allowing families to read one page at a time as they walk along a designated path. The Preserve has renovated its sensory trail to become a StoryWalk® with a new book being installed each quarter.

This project was completed through a grant from the National Recreation and Park Association. Volunteers from TeamCITGO helped update planter beds along the trail to provide native wildflowers for pollinators as the first phase of the trail renovation in June. Throughout July and August, eighteen signs for book pages were installed, along with new paint and other improvements.

The Preserve is looking forward to giving families a new way to explore the outdoors, fall in love with children’s books, and spend time learning together. The first book, On Meadowview Street by Henry Cole, will be on the trail through December 1. New books will be set out on March 1, June 1, September 1, and December 1 each year.

The Oso Preserve team is also working with a community volunteer to install a free lending library near the trail for families to drop off or pick up book donations.

For more information, call (361) 826-3335 or visit www.osopreserve.com. Follow us on Facebook: OsoBayWetlandsPreserveandLearningCenter

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

182
Followers
754
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Volunteers#Storywalks#Oso Preserve#Kellogg Hubbard Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy