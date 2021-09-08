Three Cleveland Browns Storylines We'll be Paying Attention To This Fall

From Baker Mayfield's production to an improved defense, this is what we'll be watching for when the Browns' season kicks off Sept. 12. The Cleveland Browns, for the first time in a long time, have real expectations to live up to. Last year, the Browns went 11-5 in the regular season and came close to beating the Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs. And this was with Kevin Stefanski not coaching due to contracting COVID-19, Odell Beckham Jr. out with an ACL tear and Myles Garrett still hampered by his own bout with COVID.