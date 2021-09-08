CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Jake Blount Announces IBMA Showcase and October Tour Dates

Article Contributed by HearthMusic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed roots musician Jake Blount is heading back out on the road, starting with the International Bluegrass Music Association’s upcoming conference and festival in Raleigh, North Carolina! Jake will be joining bluegrass legends Béla Fleck, Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, The Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Yonder Mountain String Band, Jerry Douglas, and many more. He’s playing the IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC StreetFest October 1 and is being presented by Bluegrass Pride.

