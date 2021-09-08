Jean-Michel Jarre ‘AMAZÔNIA,’ a Soundtrack for the Exhibition by Sebastião Salgado

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEarlier this spring, electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre released the musical score for Amazônia, the latest project by award winning photographer and filmmaker Sebastião Salgado which made its debut to high acclaim at the Philharmonic Paris. A portion of the Amazônia exhibition--which was due to travel to Rome, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and London prior to arriving stateside, but was rerouted due to the global pandemic--is now on view in Los Angeles. Now through November 13, a select number of images from Amazônia as well as others from Salgado’s catalogue are on view at the Peter Fetterman Gallery at Bergamont Station in Santa Monica, CA.

