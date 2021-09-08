CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SOJA Releases "Reason To Live" ft. Dirty Heads and Nanpa Básico

gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOJA, the internationally acclaimed, two-time GRAMMY-nominated eight-piece from Washington D.C., have released their new single “Reason To Live” ft. Dirty Heads and Nanpa Básico – PRESS HERE to listen. The track bears a certain spellbinding quality that SOJA frontman Jacob Hemphill partly credits to Dirty Heads’ mind-bending creativity. “Those guys are like mad scientists; they’ve got music that sounds like hip-hop and reggae and pop all at once, and at the root of it are these lyrics that hit you so hard,” he says. With its shimmering groove and shapeshifting textures, “Reason To Live” features a Spanish-sung verse from Colombian hip-hop icon Nanpa Básico, adding even more urgency to the song’s message of open-hearted perseverance. “You might be going through life with all these plans and thoughts of how it’s all going to work out, and then something happens and you realize that what you were so focused on was actually hurting you,” says Hemphill. “The truth is that the future isn’t in your hands, and your reason to live might come from a place that you weren’t expecting at all.”

www.gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell
Person
Collie Buddz
Person
Damian Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soja#Dirty Heads#Reason To Live#Guitar Tech#Soja#Colombian#Ato Records#Circle House Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
Musictopshelfmusicmag.com

SOJA teams with Rebelution & UB40 in “The Day You Came” single

Unreciprocated love… it can happen to even the most beautiful, desirable and luckiest-in-love of us. It’s the sucker punch that keeps on punching; wanting someone who doesn’t want you back is not only unfathomably disappointing and soul-shattering, it can be downright embarrassing (not you driving an hour to see someone who doesn’t always text you back!?). You know the vibes.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Touche Amore release Guided by Voices cover ft. Joyce Manor’s Barry Johnson

Today's a Bandcamp Friday, where Bandcamp waives its cut of sales and all profits go directly to artists and labels, and for the occasion, Touche Amore have released a cover of Guided by Voices' classic "Game of Pricks" that features Jeremy Bolm and Joyce Manor frontman Barry Johnson singing the song in unison, with Jeremy delivering his trademark scream and Barry providing a melodic counterpart. It's a very cool take, and you can stream it below and download it at Bandcamp, where Touche Amore have packaged it with their recent Strokes cover as Covers Vol. 1.
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

The Popravinas, release Their 4th Album, “Goons West”

Further expanding on the gains of touring and an overwhelmingly well reviewed and received 3rd album, The Popravinas (pope-rah-veen-ahs) return with 11 new tracks of indie California gold. “We took everything to the next level with our last album…like a NutriBullet for our creative cold press juices," explains John Adair,...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Chris Hillman's 'Time Between' audiobook features 20 song excerpts

“Recording my narration for the book was far more challenging than I could have ever imagined. For me it was completely different from going into a studio and recording music, and vocals, which I’ve been doing for nearly six decades,” Hillman says of the experience. “We tossed around the idea of adding a bit of music to embellish the title of each chapter. Each chapter was named after a song I had written, and or had recorded. This began to take on a whole new dimension in the presentation.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

“70s Disco meets Danish Jazz...”

‘Scandinavian jazz’ may conjure up an expectation of moody soundscapes and melancholic sounds, but there is a new wave of musicians, in Denmark at least, forging ahead with something rather more extroverted. With the self-titled debut Tabloid, Danish guitarist & bandleader Johannes Wamberg presents his modern jazz twist on that...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Robert Glasper Announces Two Live Stream Events In Partnership With On Air

Today, four-time Grammy-winning pianist, composer, and producer Robert Glasper announced a pair of one-off, visually immersive live streams presented in partnership with On Air. The first show, Robert Glasper Electric Trio, will air on Friday, October 8 at 8pm EDT, PDT, BST* & AEST* (*October 9) with guests Burniss Travis, Justin Tyson, and DJ Jahi Sundance sitting in with Glasper on stage. The second stream, Dinner Party — a nod to last year’s critically acclaimed self-titled album — sees the Robert Glasper Electric Trio lineup adding long-time collaborator, co-producer, and creative partner Terrace Martin, as well as Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. Dinner Party will stream on Friday, October 29 at 8pm EDT, PDT, BST* & AEST* (*October 30). Tickets are available for both streams here.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Eric Bibb Releases Powerful Video For “Dear America,” New Album's Title Track

As he gears up to release his highly relevant new album 'Dear America' tomorrow, blues veteran Eric Bibb has unveiled a powerful new video for the album’s title track. Opening with a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. about the importance of standing up to injustice and featuring footage of the January 6th attack on the Capital Building, the video is a striking look at the political and social climate in the US after a particularly challenging period in the country’s history.
Musicgratefulweb.com

YES Keyboard Legend Tony Kaye Presents “Hope and Triumph”

Tony Kaye has released “Hope and Triumph” a patriotic anthem and the second track to be taken from his debut solo album “End Of Innocence” released on September 10th through Spirit Of Unicorn Music (distributed via Cherry Red Records). Listen to “Hope and Triumph” here. The former YES keyboard legend...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Richard Ashcroft to release 'Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1' on 10/29

Richard Ashcroft is set to release the new album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 on October 29th via RPA / BMG. The album features twelve newly recorded acoustic versions of classic songs from his back catalogue spanning both his solo career and his time with The Verve. After the lockdown was...
Musicnextmosh.com

Jason Bieler releases “Human Head” lyric video

Jason Bieler & The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra have uploaded a lyric video for brand new single titled “Human Head,” which features a return guest appearance by Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM, Peter Murphy, Blondie) — check out the clip below. A presser states, “Vincent Marcone, from My Pet Skeleton contributed one...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Pat Metheny releases SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) LP

Pat Metheny has released SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) today, the recording debut of his SIDE-EYE trio project featuring the 20-time GRAMMY winner accompanied by a handpicked and rotating selection of, as he puts it, “newer generation musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way.” Throughout SIDE-EYE NYC’s eight compositions, Metheny completely reinvents his classics including “Better Days Ahead” and “Timeline” alongside brand new and characteristically genre-defying work revealed for the first time. For a song like “Timeline,” which Metheny originally recorded with fellow icons Michael Brecker and Elvin Jones, hearing 26-year-old pianist/organist/keyboardist James Francies and 34-year-old GRAMMY-winning drummer Marcus Gilmore give their innovative interpretations provides an exhilaratingly fresh perspective.“It’s a very natural and organic thing for me to play with them,” says Metheny. “They have literally grown up listening to the recordings and playing these compositions from their beginnings, just as I did with many of the folks that I eventually wound up playing with.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Juliana Riccardi Releases “Full Cup” Music Video

“The inspiration behind the ‘Full Cup’ video was to keep it real - using locations and people true to my everyday life, all of whom make my life full,” Juliana shares. “After a really rough spring this year, I booked a camping trip with my girlfriends who are all incredibly talented artists and creatively like-minded and we brainstormed on ideas. Ultimately, I wanted the narrative of the video to be simple. Something that was warm, inviting, and full of love for the self, for family and friends, and for the sun on my face. It all felt right and I loved being able to create with my friends who I love and respect so much.”
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Young Dubliners' Bren Holmes Announces Solo Album 'Everything You Never Wanted'

When you’ve been a professional musician for over thirty years, you can accumulate a large trunk of songs. The tucked-away tunes that Ireland-born / Los Angeles residing Bren Holmes shares on his solo debut, Everything You Never Wanted, reveal impressive singer/songwriter talents that never got fully displayed during his lengthy tenure as bassist with the Young Dubliners. While old Young Dub fans will connect with Celtic music flourishes that course through this album, they – and all listeners – also will be easily drawn into the spirited rootsy sound that fills Everything You Never Wanted, which arrives September 17, 2021 on his own Bren Holmes Productions label.

Comments / 0

Community Policy