CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Famous Europa Hotel Celebrates its 50th Anniversary

nitravelnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe infamous Belfast Troubles Hotel celebrates its 50th year in the capital city- despite being targeted 33 times during the Troubles, The Europa still stands tall as the powerful symbol of the city’s survival. To mark its 50th birthday, which fell back in July of this year, the finials at...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Lobby#Belfast Troubles Hotel#Grand Metropolitan Hotels#Irish#The Hastings Hotel Group#Refurb#The Hasting Hotel Group#The Europa Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
Worldsimpleflying.com

British Airways Back In Birmingham, Bets On Belfast For Winter

British Airways says that it will be returning to Birmingham this winter and will add additional flights to Exeter, Glasgow, and Leeds from Belfast in a statement released yesterday. British Airways customers can now book direct flights to Birmingham Airport (BHD) as it further extends its UK network. Because of...
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

ONE WEEK TO GO – NITN Events On Tour

Travel News and Top Travel Suppliers are coming to a location near you! Have you registered yet? If not, GO NOW! Spaces are limited and we only have a few left. We have amazing prizes up for grabs, with VIBE by Jet2holidays goodies, bottles of ‘Nor wee gin’, a 2 night stay in Glasgow with a car ferry crossing courtesy of Stena Line, 7 nights in any Spring Hotel, three 2 night stays full board in one of the 4* PortAventura Hotels, with unlimited access to PortAventura Park and three 7 night stays in the Athena Beach Hotel Paphos Cyprus with Constantinou Bro Hotels and many many more prizes to be won!
Lifestylecountryliving.com

The best countryside holidays and getaways for 2021 and 2022

With many of us still enjoying a holiday at home in the UK rather than jetting off abroad this year, we thought we'd take a look at the best countryside holidays and getaways for rediscovering the peace and beauty of Britain in 2021 and 2022. There's so much to see...
LifestyleTelegraph

The best cosy, autumnal holidays with availability in the UK right now

Where is more fitting to ease into autumn than an orchard? Book in for a long weekend of hilltop glamping in Suffolk at the Apple Mount Retreat. A cosy pod for two comes with underfloor heating and Wi-Fi, ideal as the September chill creeps in. Alternatively, should your stay coincide with an Indian summer, your personal barbecue will come in useful. Join the on-site yoga and meditation workshops or perhaps head for nearby Lavenham. The village has a well-preserved collection of half-timbered Tudor buildings, which date back to its time as the 14th-richest town in England.
Worldgoworldtravel.com

An Autumn Journey Through the Heart of Scotland

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Autumn in Scotland is one of the best times to visit and enjoy the changing of the seasons. Crisp weather, dry conditions and the thick woodland turning from green to golds and reds. Furthermore, there is no better destination than the very heart of Scotland.
EntertainmentPosted by
The US Sun

Mystery of ‘The Falling Man’ who plunged from World Trade Centre on 9/11… and we still don’t know his name 20 years on

CAPTURED on camera falling straight down as he plunged to his death from the World Trade Centre - there are few more horrific images from 9/11. The so-called "Falling Man" was snapped by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew as he fell from the North Tower on September 11, 2001 - yet 20 years on, we still don't know his name.
EntertainmentHyperallergic

The Queen of England’s Inaccessible Art Collection

The Queen’s Gallery, which is adjacent to Buckingham Palace, displays rotating exhibitions from the Royal Collection, the vast collection of art and furniture “belonging” to the Crown. Following a hiatus due to Covid, its current show “Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace” resumes until January 2022. Reviews have consistently praised the superfluous quality and quantity of treasures: Waldemar Januszczak describes the exhibition as a “royal cornucopia” of the finest European art amassed by British monarchs, notably George IV during a spending spree in Napoleonic times. Yet we owe this rare opportunity to visit such a wide breadth of the Royal Collection to the closure of the Picture Gallery where they usually hang, as Buckingham Palace undergoes a 10-year renovation. The glaring absurdity here is the sheer inaccessibility of the collection the rest of the time — and indeed after the exhibition ends — with Buckingham Palace available to visit only between July and October and costing a single adult an extortionate £60 for entry. By comparison, one may visit the Royal Palace collection in Madrid for 12EUR.
Photographytalesbuzz.com

9/11 photographers reveal behind-the-scenes horror of iconic images

Photographers who shot some of the most unforgettable images on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days after remember the stories behind the pictures. “I had too much sake the night before. I lived in Jersey City and wasn’t supposed to start my day until 3 p.m. to shoot a local 13-year-old web designer, but my mom called at 8:22 a.m. to tell me what had happened. I took a ferry into lower Manhattan. I was 30 then and had only moved to New York less than a year earlier — I’d never even been to lower Manhattan. That day we saw the best in humanity but also the worst in humanity. I was on Broadway, looking west to the engulfed towers. The people in the photo are in shock and awe, trying to comprehend what happened. The guy’s watch reads 9:45, about 15 minutes before the fall of the first tower. His hand is up to his mouth, so shocked. Nobody expected the towers to fall. They don’t realize they’re still in play in the story, that in a few minutes this dust cloud is going to engulf them, too.”
CelebritiesPage Six

Shotgun-toting Prince Andrew hosts ‘brazen’ Scotland bash ahead of NYC court date

Prince Andrew is heading into legal battle with guns-a-blazing. The Duke of York was seen at the Queen’s sprawling Balmoral Estate in Scotland, leisurely aiming his shotgun in the air Friday and hobnobbing with international royalty of questionable character, according to reports out of the UK, even as he’s scheduled to face a hearing on sex assault charges in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Blenheim Palace

Elegant and historic, Blenheim Palace near Oxford will take your breath away. As the family home of Winston Churchill, it’s one of the most recognisable country houses in the United Kingdom. Our selection of the best hotels nearby – all bookable on Culture Trip – are mostly in or near the town of Woodstock, and within walking distance. Ranging from centuries-old coaching inns to classic country pubs, Churchill might even have visited himself.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

A Fabulous Two Night Break for Two in Liverpool, Staying in a Studio Apartment at StayCity, Return Flights from Derry City Airport and Tickets for The Beatles Story and the Mersey Ferries River Explorer Cruise

We’re offering readers the opportunity to win a fabulous two night break for two in Liverpool staying in a studio apartment at StayCity, return flights from Derry City Airport and tickets for The Beatles Story and the Mersey Ferries River Explorer Cruise. StayCity is located in the heart of Liverpool...
Charitiesnitravelnews.com

Roe Park Resort Teams Up With Local NI Charities

The Roe Park Resort in Limavady has partnered up with local charities Northern Ireland Hospice and the Cancer Fund for Children to help raise vital funds for both charities. Roe Park will provide support for both charities throughout 2021/2022 with employee-driven events, initiatives and has already given an initial donation of £500 to each charity.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Flight Review: Icelandair 767-300 Economy JFK-KEF-JFK

Part of the reason we decided to visit Iceland was that I read about a discounted round trip fare. While the original sale notice I saw was for flights on Delta from Boston, it didn’t take long for the sale to extend to other cities and Icelandair matched the fare on routes where they compete with Delta.
LifestyleSunderland Echo

Win family ticket to Christmas at Gibside to see light spectacular

A brand new Christmas trail featuring enchanting illuminations will light up the Georgian garden at the National Trust’s Gibside estate, near Gateshead, from. November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022 and we’re offering you the chance to win a family ticket, worth £66, to the opening night of Christmas at Gibside on November, 26 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy