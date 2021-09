There are times when it feels like Aaron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly’s Queenpins knows it has more to say. Their script appears acutely aware of the inequalities that plague our country and that there’s some fundamental unfairness at work where some people are scraping together coupons while the corporations that hand them out are busy making sure that everyone remains so poor that they have no choice but to clip coupons. If the world is corrupt, then how can anything be deemed illegitimate? That logic is what carries the film’s protagonists, but not the film itself, which quickly succumbs to its pink-collar crime antics that are supposed to be both weightless and also an indictment of capitalism. You can’t have it both ways, and so Queenpins often opts for lighthearted, victimless fun that makes you wonder what the stakes are beyond the titular queenpins’ inevitable downfall.