Boone says Yanks ace Cole 'encouraged' about his condition

By LARRY FLEISHER
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited his start because of tightness in his left hamstring, manager Aaron Boone said the star right-hander was feeling better about his …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

