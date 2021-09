"The best or nothing." Mercedes-Benz's advertising tagline is a bold statement, to be sure — but if there's one car the automaker makes that really needs to live up to that, though, it's the S-Class. After all, this is the car once known as Sonderklasse, or "special class" in German; a car that's served as an emblem of status, wealth and power for nearly 70 years. When someone pulls up in an S-Class, be it in a TV show, a movie or real life, you know they're important. Why else would Jack Donaghy have driven one on 30 Rock?