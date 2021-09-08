CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE ‘Interactive Horror Movie’ to Premiere on Netflix

purecountry1067.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sports entertainment giant has teamed with Netflix to produce an interactive horror movie that stars some of the organization’s more popular Superstars. The flick, “Escape the Undertaker,” will star the title’s namesake, along with the WWE’s “New Day Group” — Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston, Netflix revealed on Tuesday.

www.purecountry1067.com

