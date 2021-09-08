WWE ‘Interactive Horror Movie’ to Premiere on Netflix

It's September, which means it is now officially Halloween season. Yes, Halloween isn't until the end of October, but let's get real: September is the true start of all-things-spooky. Netflix knows this, so they're getting into the spirit by revealing their Netflix and Chills 2021 line-up – that is, all the horror-related material (including family-friendly stuff) that will be dropping on the streaming service between now and Halloween. The list of titles includes some classics, but there's a lot of new stuff here, too. Perhaps the most interesting (if that's the word you want to use) entry is something called "Escape the Undertaker," which is described as an "interactive film featuring WWE Superstars." One of those SUperstars is – you guessed it – The Undertaker. Learn more about that, and the rest of the titles, below. And Happy Halloween.