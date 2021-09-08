DeLuzio, Sami Named CU Athletes of the Week, Presented By Arrow

BOULDER -- Volleyball's Brynna DeLuzio and Football's Jalen Sami were named the CU Student-Athletes of the Week, presented by Arrow for the August 30-September 5 time period. DeLuzio had 41 digs in the two matches of the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge against Illinois and Iowa including a career high 28 against Illinois. She became just the second player in the Jesse Mahoney-era to get 28-plus digs in a match and the 17th player in school history to do so.