Boulder, CO

DeLuzio, Sami Named CU Athletes of the Week, Presented By Arrow

CUBuffs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER -- Volleyball's Brynna DeLuzio and Football's Jalen Sami were named the CU Student-Athletes of the Week, presented by Arrow for the August 30-September 5 time period. DeLuzio had 41 digs in the two matches of the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge against Illinois and Iowa including a career high 28 against Illinois. She became just the second player in the Jesse Mahoney-era to get 28-plus digs in a match and the 17th player in school history to do so.

