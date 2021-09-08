‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ tops North American box office over Labor Day weekend with earnings of $90M
Marvel‘s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ set a new Labor Day box office record with $90 million in earnings over the holiday weekend. According to reports, the film surpassed 2007’s record holder ‘Halloween,’ which garnered $30.6 million. Shang-Chi also earned $75.5 million from 4,300 domestic locations across three days, and its international earnings came in at around $127.6 million. Shang-Chi’s three-day earnings also mark the second-biggest domestic opening of 2021, just behind ‘Black Widow’s’ $80.3 million. and above ‘Fast and Furious 9‘s’ $90 million openings.www.purecountry1067.com
