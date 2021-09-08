Trailer Watch: Vicky Krieps Is a Filmmaker Questioning Her Choices in Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island”

Sometimes a project arrives at the right time—but in the case of Bergman Island, it was more about just how long it stayed with star Vicky Krieps. The Luxembourg-born actor had broken out in a big way in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 period piece Phantom Thread, yanked from obscurity and into the Hollywood spotlight practically overnight. “I was so lost,” the actor says now over Zoom. “I had all these crazy Americans talking to me. I come from a different planet.” She felt scared, alienated, and needed to digest the experience. She avoided public events, retreated back into her “cave.” A few months after the 2018 Oscars, which concluded her Phantom Thread whirlwind, she began production on a new film called Bergman Island. For many reasons, production wound up lasting two years, on and off. “The movie is a milestone in my personal story because it took so long,” Krieps says. “Over those two years, the film helped me to accept the artist I am.”