Remembering Alumnus Killed at Pentagon on 9/11

Lt. Col. Kip Taylor, a 1985 NMU alumnus with Marquette ties, was killed on 9/11 when a plane flew into the Pentagon. The 38-year-old aide to the Army's deputy chief of staff for personnel was among 125 who died inside the building. A plaque memorializing Taylor was dedicated and positioned on Veteran's Rock on NMU's campus in 2009. He had entered the university on basketball and ROTC scholarships, and was commissioned into the Adjutant General Corps by his father, who ran the military science program.