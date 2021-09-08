CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Commitments Registry

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: Governments, organisations, partnerships and individuals can now formally submit their commitments to building healthier, more sustainable and more equitable food systems ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit on September 23. The registry will be public to all but commitments are expected from institutions or collective commitments which are multi-stakeholder or multi-country.

Interface with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Peace and Security

The global theme for this years’ International Day of Peace is Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world. The Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Peace and Security Honourable Senator Dr. David Parirenyatwa. Honourable Senators. Members of the UN family. Ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to...
United NationsUN News Centre

The future of international cooperation: Time to think big, urges Guterres

Celebrating the UN’s 75th anniversary last year, prompted major internal discussion about its future, and a new direction away from the post-World War Two consensus of its early days. These reflections have resulted in Our Common Agenda, a landmark new report released on Friday by the UN Secretary-General, setting out his vision for the future of global cooperation.
PoliticsUN News Centre

National ownership critical, once guns fall silent, Security Council hears

Although UN peacekeeping missions can help put a country on the right track following conflict, only a commitment from national governments can keep it there over the long term, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told a Security Council meeting on Wednesday to examine support for the transition towards lasting peace. Mr....
UN News Centre

Our Common Agenda launch video

Humanity faces a stark and urgent choice: breakdown or breakthrough. The choices we make today could result in a future of perpetual crises, or a breakthrough to a better, more sustainable, peaceful future. On 10 September the Secretary-General launches his landmark report 'Our Common Agenda'. It is an agenda of action, designed to strengthen and accelerate multilateral agreements – particularly the 2030 Agenda – and make a tangible difference to people's lives.
United NationsUN News Centre

Guterres: South-South cooperation ‘more essential than ever’

Speaking at the event, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that “as the world seeks to ramp up COVID-19 response and recovery and tackle the existential threat of climate change, South-South and triangular cooperation is more essential than ever.”. The initiative comes just two days before the United Nations Day...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

Climate action: Guterres hails Latin American and Caribbean leadership

The UN chief on Wednesday commended the leadership of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on climate action. Secretary-General António Guterres said he was counting on these nations to send a strong signal to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) that it is possible to achieve a resilient net zero future.
WorldUN News Centre

Critical gaps in refugee education, only 34 per cent attend secondary school: UNHCR

Two-thirds of refugee children might never get to secondary school, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned on Tuesday, as it called for an international effort to confront “critically low” levels of school and university enrolment. Recent progress “is now under threat,” said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi, describing it as “a...
Mental HealthUN News Centre

Make mental health a priority across the board, UN chief urges

Mental health and psychosocial support must be seen as integral to all humanitarian, peacebuilding and development programmes across the UN, the Secretary-General said on Wednesday. António Guterres was speaking at a high-level event on Mental Health Interventions for Peacebuilding in Conflict and Humanitarian settings. “Vulnerability and mental health problems are...
AgricultureUN News Centre

Geneva Press Briefing: WFP, OHCHR, OCHA, UNHCR, HRC, UNCTAD

ANNOUNCEMENTS · HRC Rolando Gomez (Via Zoom) Human Rights Council update · UNCTAD Dan Teng'o UNCTAD Trade and Development Report 2021. Press conference on Tuesday, 14 September at 3 p.m. · UNIS for FAO FAO Director-General QU Dongyu will address the High-Level Event on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan · FAO remains on the ground in Afghanistan. Millions of people in rural areas depend on agriculture for their livelihoods and food security. · On Tuesday, 7 September, Mr. Dominique Burgeon with Rein Paulsen, Director of the Office of Emergencies and Resilience (Via Zoom from Islamabad) briefed you on the food security situation and urgent needs to avoid missing the critically important work yet planting season starting in 1,5-2 months. A Media Advisory was circulated to you on the participation of Mr. QU in the Humanitarian Conference and FAO's work in Afghanistan. AFGHANISTAN · WFP Tomson Phiri (Via Zoom) with Anthea Webb, WFP' s Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific (Via Zoom from Bangkok) Food security situation.in Afghanistan · OHCHR Ravina Shamdasani Update on Afghanistan TOPICS · UNHCR Boris Cheshirkov Millions need urgent humanitarian assistance in eastern DR Congo.

