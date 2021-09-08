CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local watershed experts explore options for Waukewan Brook

By Erin Plummer
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com
 5 days ago

MEREDITH – Analysis and early planning is underway on ways to improve the water quality on Waukewan Brook from looking at culverts to talking with landowners about a stream restoration project. Community Planning Director John Edgar and a team of representatives from the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee and Lake Winnipesaukee...

