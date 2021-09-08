Bobcats battle by Bears to get opening win

The Lone Tree football team puts their early season unbeaten streak on the line tonight, facing their stiffest challenge of the year to this point, a road trip to No. 14 English Valleys. The Lions are 2-0 after wins over Midland and Central City to start the campaign by a combined 60-14 score. In a 38-8 win over the Wildcats last week, Lone Tree was led by Cade Shield with 149 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. He was eight of 12 through the air for 76 yards with 15 carries for 73 yards on the ground. Tyler Bell also added a rushing touchdown. Cade Patterson made seven catches for 68 yards. Matthew Hemsted led the Lion defense with 10 stops. Mitch Koedam recovered two fumbles and Patterson one. On the year, Lone Tree is led by Shield at 15 of 27 through the air for 101 yards. He’s the leading ground gainer with 177 yards on 39 carries and four scores. Patterson is the leading receiver with 11 catches for 86 yards. Defensively, Hemsted has 18.5 tackles.