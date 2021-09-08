CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

Brewster begins new school year

 5 days ago

WOLFEBORO — Brewster Academy welcomed 365 students from 21 countries and 27 states this week for orientation and the start of classes. Because of the ongoing pandemic, masking and quarantine plans are in effect, and all students, faculty, and staff at Brewster are required to be vaccinated against COVID. The 2021-22 school year also begins with a different leadership team at the helm. On July 1, Kristy Kerin was appointed as Brewster Academy's 13th Head of School, the first female head of school in the institution's 201-year-history. Craig Gemmell, who served as Head of School for six years, has been appointed President of Brewster and BA International, LLC.

