Longstanding Howard County family farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more, according to local legislators. “Farming can be a risky profession between the long hours of tough, manual labor, and relying on Mother Nature for a strong harvest,” said State Rep. Mike Karickhoff ,R-Kokomo, in a press release. “To make it for 100 years or more is a tremendous feat requiring discipline, dedication, hard work and even some luck. These families deserve all the recognition that comes with this honor and our thanks for their efforts.”