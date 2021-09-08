CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Country Healthcare urges community to vaccinate against COVID-19

By Berlin Reporter
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com
 5 days ago

REGION — North Country Healthcare (NCH), the Mission of which is to assure consistent, high quality, accessible, and integrated healthcare across the communities it serves, reminds our community members of the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Administration of the vaccine remains the best method to reduce the transmission of the disease, which has seen an increase in both spread and significant illness as a result of the Delta Variant.

