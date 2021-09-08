CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland Town Wide Yard Sale set for Sept. 21

ASHLAND — Ashland's 14th Town Wide Yard Sale will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. But, it is expected that many will resume their yard sales at various private sites around the town this year. There will also be a group site for vendors in Memorial Park, in the center of downtown Ashland, at the intersection of Routes 3, 25 and 132. At least three local non-profit groups will.

