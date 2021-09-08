CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12,000 years ago in the Granite State…

 5 days ago

TAMWORTH—More than 12,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a small river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire... On Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., live via Zoom, join Cook Memorial Library, Tamworth History Center, and Chocorua Lake Conservancy for "12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State," a New Hampshire Humanities program with Robert Goodby, professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce College. In 2009, an archeological survey for the new Keene Middle School discovered the remains of these Paleoindians' stay by that river, and brought to light one of the oldest Native American sites in New England. The remarkably intact site produced evidence of four separate dwellings containing over 200 stone tools and fragments of burned animal bones. These early people, rather than being isolated stone-age nomads, were part of a social network that extended across much of northeastern North America. The discovery and excavation of the site was required by the National Historic Preservation Act, a frequently maligned piece of legislation that in this instance worked to save an irreplaceable piece of the human story in the Monadnock region. Please register at bit.ly/12000years.

