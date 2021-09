BELMONT — The Belmont and Prospect Mountain boys' soccer teams have shown early on in the new season that they aren't afraid to battle. The two teams met up on Monday, Aug. 30, in the second game of the season for both teams and after Belmont rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take the lead in the second half, Prospect scored late and then got an overtime tally from TJ Locke to get the 3-2 overtime win.