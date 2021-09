WEST BEND, Wis. — Anne Weise, the Principal of Holy Angels School has been an educator for 16 years. She said the excitement of a new school year never goes away. “I get goosebumps every first day of school whether it was me as a teacher or as an administrator,” Weise said. "To just see the excitement the kids have coming off sleeping in for all summer and waking up early and just being ready to go, and their excitement drives my excitement to make it an amazing school year.”