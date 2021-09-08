Visit Conroe Wins Big at TACVB Idea Fair
CONROE, TX -- The Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (TACVB) is pleased to announce the Visit Conroe won 5 “People’s Choice” Idea Fair awards in the $1,000,000 - $3,000,000 budget category. Visit Conroe won “People’s Choice” Idea Fair awards for Tourism Branding & Advertising, Local Awareness, Cooperative Marketing, Website, and Video. The awards were presented during TACVB’s Annual Conference in Conroe, TX on August 26, 2021.www.conroetoday.com
