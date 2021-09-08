CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

EarthTalks to examine early evolution of fire-human relationships

The Daily Collegian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Humans have a long history with fire, having used it for millennia for tasks such as clearing land for agriculture and luring out game when hunting. Jessica Thompson, assistant professor of anthropology at Yale University, will discuss the early evolution of fire-human relationships during a talk at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The talk, which is free and open to the public, takes place via Zoom.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Anthropology#Yale University#Eesi Earthtalks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

EESI EarthTalks seminar series to focus on 'fire in the earth system'

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Fires burn in all terrestrial ecosystems on the globe, and wildfires are getting larger, more destructive and deadly. Both humans and climate are contributing to this trend. The Fall 2021 EESI EarthTalks series, “Fire in the Earth System,” will address humanity’s long relationship with fire, how humans and climate create conditions conducive to megafires, and how policy makers and land managers can address the fire problem. The talks, which are free and open to the public, take place Mondays at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

School of Human Evolution and Social Change welcomes 5 new faculty

The faculty members bring expertise on food security, human evolution, climate change, family dynamics. Five new faculty members joined Arizona State University’s School of Human Evolution and Social Change this fall, bringing expertise on topics including food security, human evolution, climate change and family dynamics. “These scholars bring incredible expertise...
WildlifeNeuroscience News

The Evolution of Mammals Reveals 2,000 New Genes Key to Longevity in Humans

Summary: Researchers have identified 2,000 genes in humans linked to longevity. The genes are associated with biological mechanisms that drive the prolongation of life in mammals, including DNA repair, coagulation, and immune response. Source: UPF Barcelona. What determines the life expectancy of each species? This is a fundamental and highly...
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

National society to recognize two Penn State entomologists

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two entomologists in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences will receive prestigious awards from the Entomological Society of America during its 2021 annual meeting, which will take place in person and online Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 in Denver, Colorado. Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology, was...
Akron, OHcoolcleveland.com

Akron Show Explores Human/Nature Relationship

Fri 9/10 @ 11AM-7PM Akron Soul Train’s upcoming show in its downtown Akron gallery, titled Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship,features the work of two of its residency artists: is an Nicole Condon-Shih and Ron Shelton. Each artists offers abstract work that looks at the interactions of humans and nature. examines human interaction with nature with abstract interpretations.
Colorado StateColorado Springs Independent

Thoughts on the human/wildlife relationship from a conservation scientist

Sarah Reed, one of the authors of “Don’t hike so close to me,” teaches in Colorado State University’s Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology and is executive director of the Robert & Patricia Switzer Foundation, which supports the work of individuals and organizations that drive positive environmental change. We asked her to talk about issues affecting Colorado’s great outdoors, especially those situations where human uses of the land clash with the survival needs of the natural world...
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

The way brains process different dialects to be focus of new study

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Bilingual brains use a complex system of strategies to process language, but less is known about whether those who speak several dialects of the same language use similar processes. A new $450,000 grant from the National Science Foundation will allow a team of researchers — Janet...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Human evolution is accelerating. Here’s how — and why it’s necessary for us to adapt to an unstable world

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. For Prof. Ze’ev Hochberg of the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, evolution hasn’t...
SciencePhys.org

Stem cell model for early human embryo development

The creation of cellular structures similar to blastocysts has enabled KAUST scientists to build an in vitro model that mimics the earliest moments of human embryogenesis. A blastocyst is the first structure to develop during embryogenesis in mammals. Formed about five days after fertilization and prior to implantation in the womb, blastocysts contain the first three cell lineages of the embryo, which are vital for healthy development and organ formation. Ethical concerns severely constrain the use of human blastocysts to investigate embryo development, which has led to limited understanding of human embryogenesis and its links to developmental defects.
Lancaster, PAThe Daily Collegian

Proposals sought for Lancaster-Lebanon Watershed Forum and Science Symposium

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Agriculture and Environment Center will host the Lancaster-Lebanon Watershed Forum and Science Symposium on Nov. 19 and 20. Partners conducting research, advancing science and working to improve local watersheds are invited to gather and share their work at the free two-day event located at Elizabethtown College. This gathering seeks to foster collaboration among watershed scientists and practitioners working and interested in this high priority region for addressing impacts to watersheds. The first day of the forum will focus on science and research, and the second, half day will focus on actions to enhance and support the watershed work of local watershed practitioners, volunteers, local governments and community organizations.
SciencePosted by
WRAL News

Once green, prehistoric Arabia drew early humans from Africa

WASHINGTON — Huw Groucutt passes rolling sand dunes as far as his eye can see when traveling to archaeological sites in the northern Arabian Peninsula. But the same desert regions were once intermittently lush and green, attracting early humans and large animals such as hippopotamuses migrating out of Africa to linger at ancient lakes, new evidence suggests.
EnvironmentArizona Daily Sun

EarthTalk: What is 'slow fashion?' Does it relate to sustainability?

Dear EarthTalk: What is “slow fashion?” Does it relate to sustainability?. In the U.S., millions of shoppers pack clothing stores, excited to key into the newest trends while paying low prices. On the other side of the world, low-wage workers — many of them young girls — are crushed under the hammer of “fast fashion” (the mass production of cheap, poor quality, disposable clothing), laboring without safety protections or adequate rights. Fast fashion’s impacts on both the environment and human rights are evident, and slow fashion may just be the only solution to a greener future.
Carlisle, PAThe Daily Collegian

Dickinson Law welcomes a diverse and accomplished incoming class

CARLISLE, Pa. — Over the past 15 months, Penn State Dickinson Law led law schools across the country in creating and sharing antiracist scholarship and introduced a new antiracist curriculum. Encouraging more students of color to attend law school is a critical aspect of combating systemic inequality and promoting antiracism, and Dickinson Law is leading by example on this as well.
Aerospace & Defensekiowacountypress.net

EarthTalk – Can manufacturing in space help with environmental problems?

Dear EarthTalk: Is so-called "Off-Earth Manufacturing" really the environmental panacea that Jeff Bezos and other proponents say it is?. In July 2021, Richard Branson rocketed into suborbital space aboard a craft he helped fund, launching a new era of commercial space travel. About a week later, Amazon's Jeff Bezos flew into space on his own Blue Origin rocket. Both rockets emitted plumes of white smoke and tons of kerosene, releasing more greenhouse gases in a few minutes than a typical car would over two centuries. These rockets also emitted black carbon--or soot--into upper layers of the atmosphere, contaminating the air for years to come.
State College, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State's Department of Food Science, Discovery Space partner on outreach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Undergraduate students participating in a summer internship opportunity through Penn State’s Department of Food Science recently co-led the “On Deck Genetic Tech” program at State College’s Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania. The two students, who were part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored Research and Extension...
Collegesumn.edu

University of Minnesota is part of $25M AI-based climate modeling center

University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers are part of a new $25 million climate modeling center funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) called the Learning the Earth with Artificial Intelligence and Physics (LEAP). The new center is one of six new science and technology centers announced by NSF and aims to bring greater precision to climate modeling and encourage societies to prepare for the inevitable disruptions ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy