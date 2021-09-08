EarthTalks to examine early evolution of fire-human relationships
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Humans have a long history with fire, having used it for millennia for tasks such as clearing land for agriculture and luring out game when hunting. Jessica Thompson, assistant professor of anthropology at Yale University, will discuss the early evolution of fire-human relationships during a talk at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The talk, which is free and open to the public, takes place via Zoom.news.psu.edu
