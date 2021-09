With the start of a new school year comes the fall sports. One of those is the Cross Country season with the schools of Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum coming together as the Rebels. In the past Cross Country was made up of two classes, A and AA. This year the Minnesota State High School League has decided to make it into three classes, adding AAA. The Rebels have always been a class A team and will remain one in the new three class system.