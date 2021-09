The seemingly endless heat and humidity this month have reminded us all too well that it’s still summer, but in just a few weeks sportsmen will be turning their thoughts to autumn as the region’s earliest deer seasons get underway. In the Garden State, the permit bow season in this area opens in less than two weeks – Sept. 11 – while the archery hunt kicks off in Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Management Unit 5C, which includes the majority of the Lehigh Valley, on Sept. 18.