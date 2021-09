While the IAEA may be best known for its work in nuclear non-proliferation, its activities in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology are of crucial importance for development and recovery, particularly in a post-pandemic world. “We have to leave this dark page of the pandemic behind us and stand up again as a global society. The IAEA has something to contribute,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, today in a meeting with participants of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament taking place in Vienna.