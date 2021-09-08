American Public Works Association recognizes Arapahoe County with two awards
Arapahoe County Public Works and Development (PWD) recently received two awards from the American Public Works Association (APWA) Colorado Chapter. APWA is the not-for-profit national public works organization that supports public works employees, departments and projects throughout the country through education, advocacy and member engagement. This year, the group named Judy Ligrani, a 22-year Arapahoe County veteran, its Professional Manager of the Year – Administrative Management. Ligrani was recognized for her work as the department’s APWA accreditation coordinator and for many other tasks she performs as a business associate for the department.www.arapahoegov.com
