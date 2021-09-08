CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA Expands Assistance to Cover Feed Transportation Costs for Drought-Impacted Ranchers

By 's archive
Radio Keokuk
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, September 8, 2021 — In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers.

www.radiokeokuk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Ranchers#Livestock#Fish Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Dantzler Farms to get renewable energy grant

COLUMBIA – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that the department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. Acting State Director Marty Bright-Rivera announced that...
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Beef cow herd is decreasing due to drought, low profitability

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Cash cattle trade was steady this week as packers entered...
AgricultureHawk Eye

Farm and Food: Hold the sickle, CRP needs a new, bigger hammer

To say the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s biggest environmental program, the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, is at a crossroads is like saying climate change might be a problem. After all, the phrase “climate change” understates today’s dilemma until, for example, you learn that 47% of the continental U.S. is...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

US raises prospects for corn and soybean harvest

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. government raised its estimate for the country’s corn crop on Friday as farmers devoted more acres to growing the grain than previously reported. The outlook for domestic soybean production also rose after some timely rains in August, a critical month for oilseed development.
Agricultureksal.com

Record CRP Program Enrollment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment through this year’s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Signup. According to the agency, this is double last year’s enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all CRP...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Meat Perspectives: Cream of the crop

Nothing invokes such a response to carnivores’ senses as the mention of the word “prime.” Whether it be related to real estate, time of life or a certain online shopping experience, prime is a term that connotates the best of the best. With respect to beef quality grades, we know it as the top, and quite possibly, the ultimate eating experience.
AgriculturePosted by
The Counter

Biden administration announces $600 aid payments to meatpacking and farm workers

A one-time payment of up to $600 could take as long as two years to arrive, but advocacy groups welcome any aid at all—even as some hope for more. On Tuesday, the Biden administration’s Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans to send individual pandemic relief grants of up to $600 to meatpacking and farm workers, as part of a new Food and Farm Workers Relief grant program that will reimburse workers for Covid-19-related expenses including childcare and personal protective equipment. The money will be distributed through state agencies, nonprofit organizations including unions, and Tribal entities. Additional funds will be set aside for a pilot program to aid grocery store workers. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack did not immediately answer a question about how much of the $700 million fund would be earmarked for administrative costs.
Florida Statesoutheastagnet.com

Florida Producers Encouraged to Apply for USDA Pandemic Assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced updates to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program-2 (CFAP-2), which includes expanded eligibility and increased flexibility. But a deadline of October 12, 2021 was set for eligible producers to apply or modify CFAP-2 applications. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS)...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

What expanding ELAP means for ND ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ninety-nine percent of North Dakota is still experiencing some form of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and it has been this way for the past three months. This has put stress on ranchers and their cattle all year. But soon, many will be getting some financial help.
AgricultureRadio Keokuk

USDA Invests $700 million to Provide Relief to Small Producers, Processors, Distributors, Farmers Markets and Seafood Processing Vessels and Processors Impacted by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced it will soon publish Requests for Applications (RFAs) for new grant programs – the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant program and the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant program – to support agricultural stakeholders who haven’t yet received substantial federal financial assistance in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA to Survey Farm Chemical Use and Production Costs

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has announced they will be gathering information about production practices from producers across Alabama and Georgia, as part of the 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). This year, NASS is reaching out to survey cotton and corn producers across the region. Starting in...
Holladay, UTvalleyjournals.com

Voluntary action by residents helps mitigate drought impact

Oven-like temperatures and an implacable drought continue to raise the bar on the intensities of summer. Precipitation is missing in action, and the heat appears hell-bent on outdoing itself—setting a slew of new records, as if the old ones weren’t high enough. With no end in sight to the region-wide...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

USDA RMA Has Specialty Crop Producers Covered

Whether you grow almonds or apples, peppers or prunes, crop insurance options are available. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) administers Federal crop insurance that protects 76 specialty crops, and we’re continuing to improve and expand insurance options for specialty crop producers. New in 2021. First, for young citrus trees, the...
Traffic95.3 MNC

Rising Rail Freight Costs Squeezing Farmers and Ranchers Incomes

The domestic rail transportation network is vital to moving products and goods supplied by America’s farmers and ranchers. Over 33 million carloads of U.S. goods moved up and down the 140,000-mile rail system, generating over $85 billion in total rail revenue in 2019. The Surface Transportation Board says farm products contributed nearly 7.4 percent, or $6.3 billion, of the total rail revenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy