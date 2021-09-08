USDA Expands Assistance to Cover Feed Transportation Costs for Drought-Impacted Ranchers
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2021 — In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers.www.radiokeokuk.com
