Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a dividend payable on September 28, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Smith & Wesson Brands’s stock as of September 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Smith & Wesson Brands has an ex-dividend date planned for September 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.31% at current price levels.